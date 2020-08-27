LOWVILLE — Lynn M. Nuffer Jr., 44, of 5216 Greig Road, Greig, was issued several appearance tickets by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday for an incident on June 13.
The sheriff’s office investigated a single-vehicle personal injury crash on Pine Grove Road, Greig, at about 11:04 p.m. on June 13. Mr. Nuffer was identified as the vehicle’s operator. He was suspected of being intoxicated by alcohol at the time of the crash.
Mr. Nuffer was injured in the crash, but provided a blood sample at the scene for toxicological analysis, which was sent to the state police’s Forensic Investigation Center in Albany. It was revealed that Mr. Nuffer’s BAC, or blood alcohol content, was 0.26 percent at the time of the crash.
Mr. Nuffer turned himself in to sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday. He was issued appearance tickets for failure to keep right, imprudent speed, DWI and aggravated DWI returnable to the Town of Grieg Court at a later, unspecified date.
Ronald A. Murray Jr., 36, of 31569 Burnt Rock Road, Cape Vincent, was arrested by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 18 in connection with an alleged November 2019 larceny at the Lowville Walmart.
On Nov. 25, 2019, the sheriff’s office began investigating a larceny complaint at the village Walmart in which two males had left the store without paying for roughly $446 worth of merchandise.
Through the investigation, it was discovered that Mr. Murray was one of the men. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a warrant for his arrest could not be obtained due to all courts being closed.
On Aug. 18, deputies received another attempted larceny complaint from the village Walmart where the suspects fled in a vehicle. The vehicle was located by deputies on River Road in Watson where Mr. Murray was located inside and taken into custody for the 2019 larceny complaint.
Mr. Murray was processed and released with an appearance ticket for petit larceny returnable to the Town of Lowville Court at a later, unspecified date.
