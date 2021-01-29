LOWVILLE — K-9 Winnie helped Lewis County sheriff’s deputies uncover 5.7 grams of methamphetamine during an October traffic stop. Warrants for the village resident’s arrest were executed during a traffic stop Wednesday.
Justin J. Waldron, 32, was charged by the sheriff’s office with felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and two counts of misdemeanor second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia for having scales and packaging.
According to the sheriff’s office, Mr. Waldron allegedly had the methamphetamine, packaging and scales during an Oct. 12 traffic stop on East Martinsburg Road in the town of Martinsburg. The weight of the drug deputies reportedly found in the vehicle was confirmed by the state police crime lab.
After multiple attempts by law enforcement to contact Mr. Waldron, a warrant was issued for his arrest in November, although he wasn’t located until a traffic stop Wednesday in the town of Denmark, during which he was identified as the passenger and taken into custody.
He received an additional charge of misdemeanor seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance as a result of alleged meth found during the Denmark stop.
Mr. Waldron is being held at the county public safety building on $10,000 cash, or $20,000 bond bail.
The Lewis County Drug Task Force was also involved with Mr. Waldron’s arrest.
Michael A. Geary, 39, of Rome, was charged by state police Wednesday with first offense driving with intoxicated, aggravated DWI with no priors and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, all misdemeanors.
Mr. Geary was pulled over in the village of Lyons Falls at about 11:30 p.m., according to the police’s online activity log.
No further details on the incident were provided.
Stacey R. Dixon, 34, of Port Leyden, was charged by the sheriff’s office Jan. 20 with five counts of misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt.
Ms. Dixon is accused of having violated an order of protection by texting that person on five separate occasions from Jan. 13 to 18.
