Nicholas R. Chambers, 32, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, by State Police on Monday for a June 17 incident.
The contact with the protected party happened in the town of Watson according to the online police blotter.
Mr. Chambers was released on his own recognizance
No further information was provided.
Assad Abbas, 47, of Latham, allegedly caused by driving through a stop sign on Flat Rock Road where it intersects with West Road in the Town of Martinsburg.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s news release, Mr. Abbas ran into a car driven by Sarah Weldon, 39, of Saratoga, who was driving on West Road on Thursday at about 8:30 p.m.
Mr. Abbas along with three passengers in his vehicle were taken to the Lewis County Health System for treatment, but two of the four were then transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. A 12-year-old girl was in serious condition.
An investigation into the accident is ongoing.
An unnamed 17-year-old youth was charged by the Sheriff’s Office with felony third-degree criminal mischief.
According to the news release on the incident, the arrest was the result of a Sheriff’s department investigation into a mischief complaint in the town of West Turin.
The youth is accused of having caused damage to a number of items inside a home worth more than $250 at about 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.
