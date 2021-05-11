Rose M. Whitehead, 44, of Mt. Bethel, Pa., was charged with felony first-degree offering a false instrument for filing for each incident.
Both of the alleged forgeries took place in the town of Lowville on April 28: one at about 1 p.m. and the another at 4 p.m., according to the police’s online activity log.
The investigation is ongoing. No further details were provided.
Jesse E. Lee, 25, of Lowville, was charged by state police Sunday with misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt of court.
Mr. Lee allegedly violated a court order of protection during disturbance described as “neighborhood trouble” in the town of Lyonsdale at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
He was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
