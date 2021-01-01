LOWVILLE — Drunk driving was alleged to be the cause of a Boonville man losing control of his vehicle and smashing into a tree Sunday afternoon.
Justin L. Wheeler, 23, was charged with misdemeanor first offense driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content, or BAC, of more than 0.08% as a first offense by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, while driving a 2010 Dodge Ram pickup truck on Fish Creek Road in the town of Lewis at about 4:45 p.m., Mr. Wheeler lost control of the vehicle going around a curve, exited the road and hit a “small” tree.
Deputies reported smelling alcohol on Mr. Wheeler while they interviewed him about the accident, and he failed field sobriety tests.
Mr. Wheeler’s BAC was measured to be 0.10% when he was taken to the county Public Safety Building.
Steven M. Bussiere, 53, of Glenfield, was charged by state police Dec. 22, with first offense DWI, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of more than 0.08% as a first offense and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Mr. Bussiere was driving in the town of Watson at about 8:30 a.m. when he was stopped, according to the state police’s online activity log. No further details were provided.
Eric M. Thompson, 24, of Utica, was charged by state police Sunday with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, first offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated with no prior.
Mr. Thompson was accused of driving drunk through the village of Port Leyden on Sunday at about 9 p.m., according to the state police’s online activity log. No further details were provided.
Rebecca A. Milone, 54, of Harrisville, was charged by state police Monday with first offense DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.08%.
Troopers stopped Ms. Milone in the town of Fowler at about 9 p.m., according to the online activity log for the police. No further details were provided.
Halley A. Turck, 22, of Castorland, was charged by state police Monday with second-degree burglary and third-degree assault.
According to the online police log, the incident that lead to Ms. Turck’s arrest took place at about 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 8 in the town of New Bremen.
No further details were provided.
