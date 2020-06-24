Tyler L. Noftsier, 30, of Beaver Falls was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, by the state police on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the police’s online activity report, the incident that lead to the charges happened on State Route 12 in the town of Leyden at about 1:10 p.m.
No further information was provided.
Jonathan R. Kennedy, 31, of Lowville, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol of .08 percent or more and common law DWI, both misdemeanors, along with a number of violations including driving without a license or registration and speeding by the Village of Lowville Police on Wednesday.
Mr. Kennedy was stopped on East State Street in the village after he was seen by an officer driving “at a high rate of speed.”
He allegedly failed field sobriety tests after the officers reported smelling alcohol on his breath, and was found to have a BAC of .14 percent when he was tested at the Lewis County Public Safety Building.
