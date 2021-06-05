LOWVILLE — A 17-year-old youth from the town of Croghan was charged May 25 by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies with felony fourth-degree grand larceny.
According to the news release on the arrest, the youth is accused of having stolen a 2002 red Toyota Tacoma from the residence of the unnamed owner, also in Croghan, at about 6:25 a.m. that morning.
Deputies recovered and returned the vehicle, found with the youth, about two hours later.
The teen was released after being charged.
Cecilia M. Furgison, 58, of Copenhagen, was charged May 20 by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies with misdemeanor first-offense driving while intoxicated and a traffic infraction.
Ms. Furgison was in a one vehicle accident on March 25 at about noon on the Deer River Road, according to the sheriff’s office news release, after which the deputies investigating the incident allegedly smelled alcohol “on the scene.”
She was asked to perform sobriety field tests after being taken to Carthage Area Hospital and agreed to a blood test.
She was issued tickets to appear in the Denmark Town Court at a later date.
Kendra J. Zehr, 24, of the town of Croghan, was charged May 20 by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies with two counts of misdemeanor petit larceny.
According to the news release on the arrest, the charges stemmed from the allegation that Ms. Zehr had used the victim’s debit card “on multiple occasions without their permission” between March 7 and March 19.
Ms. Zehr was issued with tickets to appear at the Croghan Town Court at a later date.
Christine Z. Lally, 68, of Glenfield, was charged Saturday by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies with DWI and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, as well as a second-degree harassment violation along with a number of traffic infractions.
Ms. Lally was pulled over while driving on North Chases Lake Road in the town of Watson for alleged traffic infractions at about 8 p.m.
Deputies reported believing Ms. Lally was intoxicated but she refused to take field sobriety tests at the scene and is accused of having resisted arrest by kicking deputies that were placing her in the rear seat of a patrol car, the release stated.
Ms. Lally was issued tickets to appear in Watson Town Court at a later date.
Donte L. Tinnin, 26, of Evans Mills, was charged Monday by state police with first offense DWI and first offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content, or BAC, of .08%, both misdemeanors.
Mr. Tinnin was driving in the town of Denmark when he was stopped, according to the police’s online activity log Monday at about 10 p.m.
He was released to a “third party” by the police.
No further details were provided.
Patricia M. Platt, 62, of West Leyden, was charged Friday night by state police with first offense DWI and aggravated DWI with no priors, both misdemeanors.
According to the police’s online activity log, Ms. Platt was stopped in the town of Lewis just before 10 p.m.
She was issued tickets to appear in court at a later date.
No further information was provided.
Joshua D. Mantle, 32, of Harrisville, was charged Sunday by state police with first-degree public lewdness and exposing himself in public, both misdemeanors.
According to the police’s online arrest report, the incident that led to charges took place on the evening of May 21.
Mr. Mantle was issued tickets to appear in the Town of Diana Court at a later date.
No further details were provided.
