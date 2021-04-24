LOWVILLE — A Constableville resident faces a weapons and larceny charge in a Boonville theft incident on Saturday.
Timothy I. Bakker, 26, was charged with petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon as a convicted felon, both misdemeanors and Ronnie J. McConnell, 48, of Boonville was charged with misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing by State Police.
The incident that led to these charges was reported just after midnight according to the police’s online activity log, however, both men were arrested between 3 and 3:30 a.m. in the town of West Turin.
No further details were provided but the incident is pending investigation.
Jay M. Augustyn, 31, of Castorland, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.
According to the news release on the incident, Mr. Augustyn was pulled over by a deputy for a traffic violation on Flat Rock Road in the town of Martinsburg when it was realized that Mr. Augustyn was violating a Jefferson County Court order of protection by “being in the presence of the protected party.”
Michael J. Preece, 42, of West Lyden, was charged with first offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08% and DWI first offense on Saturday.
According to the State Police online log, Mr. Preece was driving in the town of Lee at about 10:40 p.m. when he was pulled over.
No further details were provided.
Mikayla L. Rooney, 20, of Natural Bridge, was charged with giving a false written statement and third-degree giving a false written statement and Keisha M. Tuttle, of Lowville, was charged with giving a false written statement, all misdemeanor charges, resulting from a domestic dispute in the town of Diana.
According to the state police online activity log, the dispute incident took place at about 3 p.m. Sunday but the charges were made later that day just before 7 p.m.
No further details were provided.
