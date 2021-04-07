LOWVILLE — A Lyons Falls man accused of resisting arrest was charged with three misdemeanors by State Police.
Philip R. Reiter, 35, was charged with resisting arrest, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first offense operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Officers stopped Mr. Reiter in the town of West Turin at about 6:15 p.m. on March 27, according to the police’s online activity log.
No further details were provided.
Roberta L. Bush, 47, of Castorland and Cassandra L. Premo, 32, of Carthage, were both charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Saturday. Ms. Bush was additionally charged with an additional misdemeanor, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
The two were stopped by state police in the town of Oswegatchie at about 8 p.m. according to the agency’s online activity log.
No further details were provided.
John D. Burdick, 32, of Boonville, was charged with first offense driving while intoxicated by state police on Saturday.
According to police online records, Mr. Burdick was driving in the town of Greig when he was stopped.
No further details were provided.
Chase D. Brown, 23, of Lowille, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt of court for allegedly disobeying a court order of protection, a misdemeanor.
A domestic dispute was reported to state police at about 7:30 a.m. on March 31 while charges were filed later that day at about 1 p.m.
No further details were provided.
Mackenzie P. Dorrity, 27, of Port Leyden was charged with driving while intoxicated by the Lewis County Sheriff’s office on March 27.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release on the incident, Ms. Dorrity was in a one-vehicle accident on East Road in the town of Leyden just before 9 p.m. She was taken to the county Public Safety Building where she registered a .18% blood alcohol content.
Stephen Smith, 65, of Deferiet, was charged with driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the town of Croghan at about 10:15 p.m. on March 24.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office report, Mr. Smith was driving on State Route 126 in a 2017 Chevrolet Cruise when he was stopped by a deputy for a traffic violation.
Because he “appeared intoxicated” and allegedly failed field sobriety tests, he was taken to the county Public Safety Building where his blood alcohol content was measured to be .13%.
