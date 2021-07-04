LOWVILLE — An accident in the village led to drunk driving charges against a driver.
Maxine Jones, 45, of New Hartford, was charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right and refusing a breath screening device after an accident with a tractor trailer.
Ms. Jones allegedly swerved to the left while driving on South State Street near Campbell Street in the village and hit a tractor trailer going the other direction at about 9 p.m. on June 28, according to the village police’s news release on the incident.
She was taken to the Lewis County Health System for the treatment of minor injuries and returned to the police to be charged.
Kyle A. White, 36, of Taberg, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, by state police on Thursday.
According to the police’s online activity log, Mr. White was in an accident at about 3 p.m. in the town of Leyden that led to the charges.
No further details were provided.
