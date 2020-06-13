Kristopher M. Ballou, 46, of Copenhagen, was charged with first offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI with no priors by state police on June 7 according to their online police blotter.
Mr. Ballou was stopped by authorities at about 9:30 p.m. that day on Route 12 in the town of Denmark.
The incident is pending investigation. No further information was provided.
Deforest M. Flansburg, 60, of Constableville, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt by the Village of Lowville Police Department.
Mr. Flansburg allegedly violated a no-contact protection order on May 19 when he contacted the 49-year-old woman protected by the order.
The charge against him was filed on Thursday, and Mr. Flansburg is expected to appear in Village Court on August 11.
Mr. Flansburg was sentenced to probation for five years in 2018 by Judge Daniel King on a felony DWI conviction.
In April 2019, during a probation check, Mr. Flansburg was found to have three rifles, one shotgun and one muzzle-loader in his house and two rifles and another muzzle-loader in his camp down the road.
Wade A. Swatsworth, 50, of Watertown, was charged with first offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent and first offense DWI, both misdemeanors.
According to the state police online activity record, Mr. Swatsworth was charged about 2 a.m. Friday while driving on Route 26 in the town of Lowville.
