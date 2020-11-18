Blotter: Lowville man charged with petit larceny by sheriff’s office
- LOWVILLE — Kyle P. Roberts, 24, of Lowville, was charged by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday with petit larceny. According to the sheriff’s office, on Nov. 11, deputies received a complaint from the Lowville Walmart asset protection associate that someone stole a number of items from the store. After investigating, deputies say they found Mr. Roberts stole several items, of a combined value of $96.79. Mr. Roberts was issued an appearance ticket for his charge, returnable to the Lowville Town Court.
