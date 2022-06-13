Jesse E. Lee, 27, who is homeless and Jennifer S. Simpson, 29, Watson, were each charged with a count of felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, with Mr. Lee being additionally charged with a second felony, third-degree criminal mischief on Wednesday.
According to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Department news release, the charges against Mr. Lee and Ms. Simpson related to an ATV that was reported stolen in Lowville on May 28.
A search of Ms. Simpson’s garage was conducted with a warrant, the release said, where the 2002 Honda 400EX TV was found in a corner.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Village of Lowville Police and the county Drug Task Force and Probation departments.
Mr. Lee was arraigned in the West Turing Town Court and held on $25,000 cash bail.
He has been previously charged with petit larceny in March and a number of charges including burglary, grand larceny, methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor possession of stolen property, among others, in 2021,
Ms. Simson was released with a ticket to appear in the Watson Town Court at a later date.
The release said other arrest are pending from this investigation.
Brian K. Moser, 27, of Castorland, was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny by the State Police on Friday.
According to the police’s online activity log, Mr. Moser allegedly stole something from a building in the town of LeRay.
He was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Jason T. Lynch, 26, was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt of court and two counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and a disorderly conduct violation by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Sheriff’s Office’s news release, the incident that led to the charges took place on State Route 12 in Castorland on June 5 at about 10 p.m.
He was arraigned at the Lewis County CAP court and released on his own recognizance.
Travis B. Weber, 38, of Port Leyden was charged with third-degree criminal mischief for causing more than $250 in damage to someone else’s property by State Police.
