LOWVILLE — A man currently in Lewis County jail faces a misdemeanor charge after allegedly using the “inmate phone” to violate a protection order.
Oscar J. Medina, 39, was charged with misdemeanor criminal contempt of court on Feb. 11, for allegedly violating an protection order while in custody.
According to the news release on the charges from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Medina is accused of having called the person protected under the order issued in Family Court using the inmate phone system in the county jail.
“This phone contact violates the stipulations of the court order and is a mandatory arrest under the Family Court Act,” the release stated.
Mr. Medina was returned to the county Public Safety Building after being arraigned on the charge in Lowville Town Court.
He had been placed in the Drug Court Program in May relating to a DWI and burglary charge from 2020.
Jay M. Augustyn, 32, of Croghan, was charged with misdemeanor criminal contempt of court on Friday.
According to a Sheriff’s Office news release, Mr. Augustyn was allegedly in contact with a person protected from him by a protection order at 6669 State Route 26 in Martinsburg.
Mr. Augustyn was issued the same charge in April and in August, an additional assault charge among others.
He was issued a ticket to appear in Martinsburg Town Court at a later date.
Paul R. Courchesne, 45, was charged with first offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI with no priors, which are both misdemeanors.
Mr. Courchesne, who resides in Granby, Mass., was stopped in the town of Lowville at about 6:40 a.m. Sunday by state police and was released to a third party, according to the police’s online activity log.
No further information was provided.
