LOWVILLE — Dylan W. Rogers, 25, of Port Leyden was charged on Monday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office with felony first-degree falsifying business records.
Mr. Rogers is accused of attempting to buy a shotgun on Oct. 27, claiming on the state Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms form that there were no orders of protection against him, “when if fact there was.”
He was released after being arraigned in Lewis County Court.
