Kyle A. Bigwarfe, 28, of Gouverneur, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated and a failure to stop at a stop sign violation after being involved in an accident in Harrisville at the intersection of Maple and Church streets.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release, Mr. Bigwarfe allegedly ran a stop sign on Church Street at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday and struck a motorcycle passing through the intersection.
The motorcycle driver was injured and “flown out.” That person’s injuries were classified as “non life threatening.”
Mr. Bigwarfe’s blood alcohol content was reported by the Sheriff’s Office to be 0.15% when he was tested after the crash at the county Public Safety Building.
He was issued a ticket to appear in the Diana Town Court at a later date.
Aaron S. Smith, 30, of Black River, was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with blood alcohol content of .08% with a prior conviction of the same and second offense driving while intoxicated with alcohol or drugs, all felony charges.
According to the online state police activity log, Mr. Smith was traveling in the town of Diana at about 8:15 p.m. on May 30 when he was pulled over.
No further details were provided, but the incident is under investigation.
Corey T. Lyndaker, 27, of Lowville, was charged by state police with first offense DWI and aggravated DWI with no prior on May 28.
Mr. Lyndaker was driving in the town of Croghan at about 1 a.m. when a trooper stopped him.
He was released to a third party. No further information was provided.
Michael S. Ielfield, 28, of Lowville, was charged by state police on May 24 with second-degree criminal contempt for disobeying a court order of protection.
According to the online police log, the domestic dispute that led to the charge took place in the morning of the day before.
He was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date. No further details were provided.
Tyler S. Spann, 23, of Glenfield, was charged by state police at about 2 a.m. May 25 with second-degree criminal contempt for disobeying a court order of protection for an incident termed as a domestic dispute just before 10 p.m. on May 24.
Mr. Spann was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date. No further details were provided.
Shawn M. Hutchins, 33, of Boonville, was charged by state police with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly disobeying a court order of protection.
The “family offense” that led to the charge took place on May 21 in the town of Leyden at about 12:17 p.m. He was charged at about 1 p.m.
The incident is pending investigation, and Mr. Hutchins was given a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
No further details were provided.
