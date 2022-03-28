Tyler S. Spann, 22, of Glenfield was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief and two misdemeanors — second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon— by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the office’s news release on the charges, deputies were called to a home on East Main Street in the village of Turin at about 9:45 a.m. March 24 about a domestic dispute in which Mr. Spann allegedly smashed a van window and threatened “the female half of the party” with a filet knife.
The release said Mr. Spann had left the scene before deputies arrived. It was not clear where deputies found Mr. Spann.
The woman in the dispute told deputies she was not harmed.
Mr. Spann was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.
The incident is still under investigation.
Matthew W. Phillips, 33, of Carthage, was charged with two felony DWI counts — operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08% with a prior and DWI with a previous conviction in the past 10 years.
According to the state police’s online activity log, Mr. Phillips was stopped in the town of Denmark at about 5:56 p.m.
Mr. Phillips was previously charged with drunk driving in January 2020.
No further details were provided.
Lester L. Myers, 52, of Natural Bridge, was charged with felony DWI because of a prior conviction.
He was stopped on March 21 by state police in Carthage at about 10:30 p.m., according to their online log.
No further details were provided.
Mr. Myers was previously charged with DWI in March 2017.
