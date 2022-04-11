Aaron M. Smith, 30, of Lowville, was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and seventh-degree misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance, specifically methamphetamine.
According to the Village of Lowville Police Department’s news release, Mr. Smith was involved in a domestic dispute on Elm Street on Thursday.
When they approached him, he allegedly ran back into the apartment and was tased by an officer.
The release alleges Mr. Smith locked himself inside the apartment before attempting to leave out of a rear window when he was tased again.
After being taken into custody, Mr. Smith was treated at the scene for injuries that were reportedly not related to his arrest before being taken to Lewis County General Hospital and transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
Before officers arrived at the scene, the release said they had learned that one of the people involved in the dispute was wanted on two felony arrest warrants in the city of Oneida.
Mr. Smith will be turned over to the Oneida City Police to answer the warrants.
The release said additional charges are forthcoming as the investigation continues.
Nicole A. Lewis, 49, of Turin, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, by state police Friday.
According to the police’s online activity log, Ms. Lewis was involved in a domestic dispute at about 9:30 p.m. in the town of West Turin that led to the trespassing charge, but was in the town of Lowville when she allegedly resisted arrest at about 11:10 p.m.
No further details were provided on the incidents.
Chelsea L. Noftsier, 30, of Copenhagen was charged with third-degree misdemeanor false reporting an incident by the state police on Thursday.
According to the police’s online activity log, Ms. Noftsier allegedly reported that a person had exposed themselves to her on March 15 in the town of Ellisburg.
Daniel F. Eckleman, 30, of Gouverneur was charged with second-degree harassment by the Village of Lowville Police on Thursday, according to the police’s news release.
Mr. Eckleman is accused of having threatened someone on social media, but no further details were provided.
An order of protection was issued by the Turin Town Justice for the victim.
Robbie H. Harris, 27, of Copenhagen was charged with first offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI with no priors by the state police on Friday night.
According to the online police activity log, Mr. Harris was stopped in the town of Denmark at about 10:16 p.m.
He was released to a third party with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
No further details were provided.
Jay M. Augustyn, 32, of Croghan was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated operation of a motor vehicle by the Lowville Village Police on Wednesday.
According to the police’s news release on the charges, Mr. Augustyn is accused of violating an order of protection issued by the Martinsburg Town Court.
Two days prior he had been charged for the same offense.
He was also charged for violating the order of protection in February and April 2021.
