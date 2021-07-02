LOWVILLE — A timely traffic stop led to the recovery of goods reported stolen and ultimately, felony drug charges for a Massena woman.
Pamela J. Spencer, 56, was charged by Lowville police on June 22 with felony fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, petit larceny and traffic violations.
According to a news release, Ms. Spencer was stopped on Number Four Road for an alleged traffic infraction when police saw merchandise reported shoplifted from the Lowville Farmers’ Co-Op “in plain view.”
Officers also reportedly found about 1,400 milligrams of cocaine and some methamphetamine.
She was arraigned in the Lowville Village Court and released on her own recognizance.
Andrew J. Bennett, 31, of 12 E. North St., Ilion, was charged with failure to submit annual verification of his address and failure to notify authorities of a change of address as a registered sex offender. Both are second offenses and both are felonies.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release on the arrest, Mr. Bennett was supposed to register on Feb. 11. He was charged on June 22.
After his arraignment in the Lowville Village Court, he was taken to the county jail without bail to wait for county court action.
Austin C. Quinn, 23, was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief with the intent to damage property by state police on Monday.
A domestic dispute reported at about 8 p.m. in the town of Lowville led to the charge, according to the police’s online activity log.
Mr. Quinn was released on his own recognizance.
No further details were provided.
Joseph G. Hutchins, 33, of Boonville, was charged with petit larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, all misdemeanors at about 9 p.m. on Saturday.
According to the state police online activity log, Mr. Hutchins was in the village of Port Leyden when he was charged for allegedly stealing a vehicle at about 9:30 p.m.
He was held after the arrest but no further details were given.
Ryan C. Woodard, 22, of Carthage, was charged with first offense driving while intoxicated and first offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08% by State Police on Thursday.
According to the police’s online activity log, Mr. Woodard was driving in the town of Denmark at about 10:40 p.m. when he was stopped.
He was release to a third party after charges were levied.
