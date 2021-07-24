LOWVILLE — A Port Leyden man charged with drunk driving allegedly caused damage to the Lewis County Public Safety Building resulting in an additional charge.
Joshua D. Rogers, 35, was charged with common law driving while intoxicated, felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief along with a number of traffic violations including driving an unregistered, uninsured, uninspected vehicle with improper plates.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Rogers was in an accident on North Street in Port Leyden on the night of July 17 when he was charged with DWI and taken to the Lewis County Public Safety Building.
There, after refusing “all testing,” he was issued tickets and arraigned in the Village of Lowville Court before being kept in county jail without bail.
While at the Lewis County Public Safety Building for processing, Mr. Rogers allegedly kicked a wall of the booking room twice, damaging a drywall panel, which led to the criminal mischief charge.
Michelle L. Reed, 40, of Lowville, was charged with first offense DWI and aggravated DWI, both misdemeanors, at 1:34 a.m. Wednesday, according to state police.
She was charged in the village of Lowville, according to the police’s online activity log.
No further details were provided.
