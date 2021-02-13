LOWVILLE — A Port Leyden woman faces felony charges for allegedly violating an order of protection.
Stacey R. Dixon, 34, was charged by state police with felony first-degree criminal contempt via telephone.
According to the police’s online activity reports, Ms. Dixon was charged Feb. 11 in relation to a family offense that morning.
Jesse E. Lee, 25, was charged by village police Feb. 3 with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
In a Feb. 8 news release, the police said Mr. Lee was a passenger in a car that was stopped on Utica Boulevard and methamphetamine was allegedly found.
A Lowville youth, 17, was charged by village police with felony third-degree criminal sale of a firearm.
According to the police’s Feb. 8 news release on the arrest, the youth allegedly sold a handgun to a man in December.
The Lewis County Drug Task Force assisted village police with the investigation.
