LOWVILLE — A routine traffic stop led to misdemeanor DWI charges for a Lyons Falls man on Monday afternoon.
Timothy A. Gorczyca, 61, of Center Street, was charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office with driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Mr. Gorczyca was pulled over by sheriff’s deputies on Cherry Street when they smelled alcohol and saw an open Keystone Ice beer in the center console, according to the sheriff’s office.
After failing field sobriety tests, Mr. Gorczyca’s blood alcohol content, or BAC, was found to be 0.12% when he was tested at the county Public Safety Building.
Mr. Gorczyca was expected to appear in West Turin Court on Jan. 6.
He was also charged with DWI on Oct. 8 after allegedly running into guardrails in the town of Turin.
Robert T. Aldrich, 58, of West Leyden, was charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
At about 7 p.m., Mr. Aldrich was in a car accident at the Hilltop Market on State Route 26 in West Leyden, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies reportedly suspected Mr. Aldrich had been drinking. He allegedly failed field sobriety tests at the scene and was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.20% when tested at the county Public Safety Building.
No further details of the incident were provided.
Mark H. Hooper, 58, of Harrisville, was charged by state police Saturday with misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing.
The incident took place during a domestic dispute on Jan. 1 at about 6:30 p.m., according to the police’s online activity log.
No further details were provided.
Nicholas P. Denise, 25, of Harrisville, was charged by the state police Tuesday with first offense operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.08% and first offense driving while intoxicated.
According to the police’s online activity log, Mr. Denise was driving through the town of Martinsburg at about 10:40 p.m. when he was stopped.
No further details were provided.
