LOWVILLE — David A. Marmon Jr., 65, of Lyons Falls, and Justin D. Marmon, 27, also of Lyons Falls, were arrested July 30 by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny following a complaint of a stolen toolbox.
Deputies say both men stole a toolbox from land off Marmon Road in Lyons Falls on July 28 at about 7:30 p.m.
The toolbox was located at their residence.
Both men were processed at the Lewis County Public Safety Building and were released with appearance tickets returnable to the town of Lyonsdale court at a later, unspecified date.
Benjamin M. Tuttle, 24, of Lowville, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for driving while ability impaired by drugs on July 30.
Deputies say Mr. Tuttle was operating a 2014 GMC eastbound along Number Four Road in the town of Watson when a traffic stop was initiated for a traffic violation. Upon further investigation by deputies, Mr. Tuttle appeared to be under the influence and failed a field sobriety test on scene. After failing the test, Mr. Tuttle was arrested for suspicion of driving while ability impaired by drugs and evaluated by a certified drug recognition expert. Mr. Tuttle was subsequently charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and other traffic infractions.
Mr. Tuttle was processed at the Lewis County Public Safety Building and released with appearance tickets returnable to the town of Watson court at a later, unspecified date.
Deputies were assisted by state police.
