LOWVILLE — A Turin man accused of running from sheriff’s deputies Saturday faces several charges.
Christopher L. Snyder, 37, was charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest and two counts of second-degree harassment with physical contact violation.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Snyder allegedly ran from deputies when they attempted to charge him related to a “physical domestic dispute” that occurred at 4160 Route 26 at about 6:30 p.m. No further details were provided about the incident.
He was arraigned in Greig Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
Timothy F. Gaba Jr., 34, of Lowville, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and other violations.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Gaba was stopped for traffic infractions on Number Four Road on Friday afternoon. Deputies allegedly found “a small amount of methamphetamine inside of Gaba’s vehicle.”
He was issued appearance tickets for Lowville Town Court at a later date.
Randy R. Grimmer, 39, was charged by state police Dec. 27 with misdemeanor acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17 years old.
The alleged domestic incident that led to the charge was reported at about 1:30 p.m. and Mr. Grimmer was arrested the following morning at about 10 a.m. in the town of Watson, according to the state police online activity log.
