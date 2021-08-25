LOWVILLE — A village resident was charged with DWI on State Route 26 by the Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday morning.
Darren R. McIntyre, 47, was charged with driving while intoxicated at about 3:15 a.m., according to the office’s news release issued on Tuesday.
Mr. McIntyre was stopped for an alleged traffic violation in the town of Lowville and appeared intoxicated, the report said.
After failing sobriety tests at the scene, he refused chemical testing at the county Public Safety Building.
Mr. McIntyre was arraigned and issued tickets to appear in the Lowville town court at a later date.
Marcus K. Snyder, 20, was charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief on Sunday evening.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release on the charge, Mr. Snyder allegedly hit a window at the Beehive on State Route 812 in Croghan with his skateboard on Aug. 17 at about 4 p.m.
Charity L. Bates, 45, of New Bremen, was charged with first offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI with no priors by state police.
Ms. Bates was stopped in Beaver Falls on Aug. 21 at about 9:15 p.m. and was issued tickets to appear in court at a later date.
No further details were provided.
An unnamed Redwood 16-year-old was charged with first offense DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08%, also first offense, on Aug. 21.
According to the state police online activity log, the teen was stopped and issued tickets to appear in court at a later date at about 3 a.m. in Denmark.
No further information was provided.
