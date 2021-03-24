LOWVILLE — Brandon W. Deamer, 19, of Harrisville, was charged by state police Sunday with second-degree menacing, second-degree criminal contempt for disobeying a court order and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all misdemeanor charges.
The incident that led to the charges took place Sunday at about 10:20 a.m. in the town of Diana and is still pending investigation, according to state police.
No further details were provided.
Denver J. Larkins, 21, of Lowville, was charged by state police Friday with second-degree criminal contempt of court by violating an order of protection.
The incident occurred in the town of Croghan.
No further details were provided.
Edward K. Blanchard, 35, of Scotia, formerly of Lowville, was charged by state police Friday with misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Mr. Blanchard was stopped in the town of Denmark at about 8:15 p.m. Friday, according to the police’s online activity log.
No further details were provided.
Joshua D. Roes, 35, of Lowville, was charged by state police Sunday with first offense DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content, or BAC, of 0.08%, both misdemeanors.
Mr. Roes was pulled over in Castorland by the state police just after midnight.
No further details were provided.
Cindy L. Miller, 37, of Lowville, was charged by state police Monday with misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Ms. Miller is accused of trespassing in the town of Lowville in an incident that was reported at about 12:45 p.m.
No further details were provided.
