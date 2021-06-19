LOWVILLE — A domestic dispute in the town of Watson led to a misdemeanor charge for one person involved.
Angelia M. Brazie, 27, of Camden, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor aggravated harassment for communicating a threat on Wednesday.
According to the State Police’s online activity log, the incident took place on the morning of June 11.
Ms. Brazie was given a ticket to appear in the Watson Town Court at a later date.
