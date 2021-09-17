LOWVILLE — A Castorland man faces three misdemeanor drug charges brought by state police.
Jay M. Augustyn, 32, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, one for packaging and one for scales.
According to the police’s online activity log, Mr. Augustyn was charged while in the town of Martinsburg at 4:51 p.m. on Tuesday.
He was issued tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Laurie A. Howe, 63, of Maine, was issued first offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI charges, both misdemeanors, on Sept. 16 by state police.
Ms. Howe was stopped in the town of Lowville at about 12:45 p.m. She was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
No further details were provided.
Matthew J. Dailey, 33, of Port Leyden, was charged with first offense DWI by state police in the town of Lowville at about 2:10 a.m. on Sept. 12.
He was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date. No further details were provided.
Scott M. Galarneau, 43, of Turin, was charged with third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, on Sept. 10 by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies.
According to a sheriff’s office’s news release, Mr. Galarneau was allegedly in a “physical altercation” with an unnamed man on Gomer Hill Road in the town of Turin at about 6 p.m. Police said the unnamed man was injured and his clothing was ripped.
Mr. Galarneau was arraigned and will appear in Turin Town Court at a later date.
