LOWVILLE — Scott A. Hamburg, 40, 8326 Boonville Road, Lyonsdale, was arrested Aug. 28 by sheriff’s deputies following an investigation into a domestic dispute occurring in the town of Lyonsdale.
The investigation revealed that on Aug. 27 at about 11:30 p.m., Mr. Hamburg had intentionally destroyed an iPhone 11 belonging to another person by smashing it on the ground during an argument at his listed address.
Mr. Hamburg was arraigned via Lewis County CAP Court on one count of third-degree criminal mischief. He was released on his own recognizance to return to Lyonsdale Court at a later, unspecified date.
Aimee D. Hayes, 38, Glenfield, was arrested Friday for violating an active order of protection.
Patrols were dispatched to a residence on Blue Street in Martinsburg for a report of an active order of protection violation. The investigation by sheriff’s deputies determined Ms. Hayes was in direction violation of the order issued July 27 by Lewis County Family Court.
Ms. Hayes was taken to the sheriff’s office and processed for second-degree criminal contempt. She was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Martinsburg Court at a later, unspecified date.
