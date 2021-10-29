LOWVILLE — A village man was accused early Saturday of causing damage with a flower pot.
Justin D. Marmon, 28, was charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the office’s news release on the incident that led to the charge, Mr. Marmon allegedly damaged the windshield of a vehicle at 5590 River St. in the village with the flower pot.
He was issued a ticket to appear in Village Court at a later date.
Williams L. Phillips, 51, of Cold Brook, was charged with first offense DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08%.
State P\police stopped Mr. Phillips in the town of Leyden at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday, according to their online activity log.
He was released to a third party.
No further details were provided but an investigation is pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.