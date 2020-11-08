LOWVILLE — Two Lewis County men have been charged by sheriff’s deputies stemming from an altercation last month.
William Morley, 38, of Lyons Falls, and Daryl Spencer, 38, of Lowville, were each charged by sheriff’s deputies Saturday with one count of second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct.
According to the sheriff’s office, both men were charged after an alleged altercation occurred on Oct. 23, at 4107 Center St., Lyons Falls. No further details about the altercation were made available.
Both men will answer to their charges at the West Turin Town Court at a later, unspecified date.
