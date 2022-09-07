Boater safety courses held

The Brantingham Community Association Inc. and the Lake Bonaparte Conservation Club Inc. sponsored an 8-hour state-certified courses on the safe operation of boating, personal watercraft and non motorized crafts this summer with 30 students in attendance.
In the past, these two entities have worked together to make Lewis County’s waterways safer with a total of 1,451 attendees having taken the course since 1996 in Lewis County. Class room courses locally will be offered again in summer of 2023. On line courses are available at www.boat-ed.com.
The program teaches basic boating safety covering accidents and emergencies, boating related activities, equipment, fueling and operation, marine environment, navigation, personal watercraft, non motorized crafts, rules of the road and safe loading and powering.
The course is in compliance with Brianna’s Law which requires all operators of a motorized watercraft to complete a state approved safety course. As of January 2025 safety courses will be required for all operators regardless of age.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.