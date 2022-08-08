SYRACUSE— BOCES Career and Technical Education students from the Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center in Watertown competed in the New York State SkillsUSA leadership and skills championships held April 27-29 in Syracuse.
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives working together to ensure
America has a skilled workforce. It is a national membership organization serving middle-school, high school and college/post-secondary students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. Chapters are located locally at both the Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center in Watertown and at the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center in Glenfield. Each year, Career and Technical Education students from across New York State gather to compete against each other in various events involving trade skills, ranging from carpentry to computers. These are skills that employers are looking for when hiring. The judges in many of these competitions are those who work in that specific field or trade.
Among the 17 students who won medals in seven categories were Carthage Central School students Jason Hubbard, plumbing/HVAC, for the Hydronic Heating competition, and cosmetology students Aubry Stewart and Taja Collins in the Cosmetology Quiz Bowl competition, all winning gold.
