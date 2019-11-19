Bond set for man who pointed gun at women
LOWVILLE -- Two women feared for their lives after a man pointed what appeared to be a real handgun at them on Monday.
At around 8:30 p.m., the police department received reports of a man pointing a handgun at several people at a residence on Shady Avenue in the village.
Following an investigation, Scott R. Ielfield, of Lowville, was arrested and charged with four class “A” misdemeanors, including two counts of second-degree menacing - weapon and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
Turns out, Mr. Ielfield pointed and brandished a black Daisy Co2 BB handgun at two women. He threatened to shoot them, which made the women fear for their lives as they thought the weapon was a real firearm at the time.
Mr. Ielfield was arraigned in village court and was remanded to the Lewis County Correctional Facility on $1,500 bond. No contact orders of protection were issued in favor of both female victims.
