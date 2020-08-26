LOWVILLE — Following a number of complaints on the matter, Lowville Police Chief Randy L. Roggie reminds residences there is a village ordinance on outdoor burning.
The local law, which has been in effect since 2001, prohibits bonfires within the village limits. The only exception is for special events by community organizations with prior village board permission.
The law does not prohibit self-contained barbecue units or pits used for food preparation or outdoor furnaces.
Penalties for offenses include fines up to $250, imprisonment of up to five days or both.
