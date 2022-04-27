CROGHAN — The Basselin House Project will host a book swap to raise funds for phase two of the Croghan village playground reconstruction.
The event is planned for 8 a.m. to noon May 7 at 9757 Route 812.
There will be a large number of donated books, a bake sale, $3 fresh-fried dough, $3 hot dogs and live music by the Patti Stanford Band. An online auction will be conducted one week in advance.
Books may be donated starting May 1. To donate auction items, contact Janine Mattimore at 315-804-4705.
The auction will be held starting Thursday through May 5 via the Basselin House Project Facebook page. Winners may pick up items at the event. To donate baked goods, call Kathleen Bush at 315-836-7382.
