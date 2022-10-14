ORISKANY — In August, members of the General William Floyd Chapter journeyed to the Oriskany Battlefield to attend the commemoration honoring the 245th anniversary of the Battle of Oriskany. Before attending the ceremonies, the chapter held their monthly meeting. During the ceremony, the Boonville chapter members placed a wreath at the base of the monument to honor the patriots who fought in the battle.
The United States of America will be celebrating its 250th birthday in 2026. The Daughters of the American Revolution have begun making preparations for this historic event. Plans are under way to celebrate, inform our community about the founding of our nation and the Patriots who achieved American Independence in addition to encouraging the study of family history.
