Boonville man charged with criminal contempt
PORT LEYDEN — State police charged Richard K. Yelton, 34, of Boonville, with misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt at 5:41 a.m. Sunday relating to a domestic dispute in the Town of Leyden.

Mr. Yelton was issued an appearance ticket.

Further details were not provided by state police.

On Nov. 21, the Lewis County Sheriff’s office charged Mr. Yelton with the same offense.

