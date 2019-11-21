LOWVILLE — A Boonville man accused of violating a stay away order of protection was charged with a misdemeanor on Nov. 21.
Richard K. Yelton, 34, was charged with criminal contempt by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Mr. Yelton was given tickets to appear in the Lowville Village Court at a later date.
