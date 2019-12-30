LOWVILLE — During a routine traffic stop, a Boonville man was accused of being on drugs while he was driving.
Evan J. Deshaies, 23, was charged with misdemeanor driving while ability impaired by drugs and violations including speeding, refusal to take a breath test and unlawful possession of marijuana.
He was stopped by village police on Utica Boulevard on Dec. 16, according to a news release on the incident.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and State Police assisted the village officers at the scene.
The same charge was made against Mr. Deshaies by state police in February 2018 as a result of a car crash on Route 12 in the town of Boonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.