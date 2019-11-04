WEST TURIN — A Boonville man was accused of driving under the influence of drugs by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
Ian H. Macdowell, 21, was charged with driving with ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, as well as other traffic tickets.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release on the incident, at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday night, Mr. Macdowell is alleged to have been driving a 2000 Toyota Camry on Cherry Street when he was stopped for a traffic infraction.
A certified Drug Recognition Expert evaluated Mr. Macdowell before the charges were filed, the report said.
He was released with tickets to appear in the West Turin Town Court at a later date.
