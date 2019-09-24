WEST TURIN — A Boonville man was injured and faces a drunken driving charge after the utility task vehicle he was driving crashed Saturday.
Matthew J. Pfendler, 27, of Echo Lake Road, Boonville, was charged with driving while intoxicated, according to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Department news release. Any additional “applicable DWI charges” are pending toxicology results from the State Police Forensic Investigation Center, the release stated.
According to the report, Mr. Pfendler was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV south on Duppert Road at about 7 p.m. when he lost control and, along with his passenger, was ejected from the UTV.
He was taken by helicopter to University Hospital for treatment of his injuries, where his alleged intoxication was discovered.
No information was available about the condition of the passenger.
Mr. Pfendler was issued a ticket to appear in the West Turin Town Court at a later date.
