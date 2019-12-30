LEYDEN — A Boonville man was charged with DWI by Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies after being stopped for traffic violations.
Max A. Becker, 52, was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and a number of traffic violations at about 6 p.m. Dec. 23.
While driving on state Route 12D in a 2002 Toyota Camry, Mr. Becker was stopped by a deputy for an undefined traffic violation, according to the Sheriff’s Office news release. He was given field sobriety tests at the scene because “he appeared to be under the influence.”
Mr. Becker’s blood alcohol content was later tested and found to be .11%.
He was issued tickets to appear in the Leyden Town Court at a later date and released.
