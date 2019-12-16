A Boonville man was charged with driving while intoxicated during an incident Saturday, state police said.
James E. Wolfe, 54, was charged with first offense driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
According to the online arrest report, Mr. Wolfe was driving on Route 12 in the town of Leyden at about 1:45 p.m. when he was stopped by troopers.
A New Bremen woman was charged with DWI after the Lewis County Sheriff’s department tracked down an “erratic driver” report.
Teresa A. Reder, 46, was charged with aggravated DWI, refusing to take a breath test and stopping on a highway.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, an “erratic” driver was reported on Route 812 at about 5:30 p.m. Friday. Deputies found what was believed to be the car on Tillman Road driven by Ms. Reder, who allegedly failed field sobriety tests at the scene.
