PORT LEYDEN — A Boonville man who admitted to driving without a license when pulled over by a Lewis County Sheriff’s deputy was accused of being under the influence of drugs and having a weapon.
James E. Carr, 34, was charged with three felonies: second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, driving while ability was impaired by drugs, and first-degree aggravated operation of a motor vehicle. Mr. Carr also was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, and a number of vehicle and traffic violations, according to the Sheriff’s Office news release.
On July 27 at about 11 a.m., the release said Mr. Carr was stopped in the village after he allegedly turned off West Main Street onto Railroad Street without using a signal.
During the routine stop, Mr. Carr told the deputies that his driver’s license had been revoked for a previous DWI conviction.
Deputies, believing Mr. Carr was “under the influence,” gave him field sobriety tests, according which he failed, according to the release.
During a search of the 2014 Honda Civic that Mr. Carr was driving, deputies claimed to have found a 9mm handgun, heroin and meth “along with other drug paraphernalia.”
The release said Mr. Carr refused additional “evaluation” at the county Public Safety Building after his arrest.
Mr. Carr was arraigned in the Harrisburg Town Court and held in Lewis County Jail on $5,000 cash bail.
He will be required to appear in Lewis County Court on a later date.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the State Police and Unlimited Towing.
