LOWVILLE — A Boonville man faces multiple charges stemming from a domestic dispute in the town of Lewis on Tuesday after which he fled from police, causing a brief standoff.
According to a police report from the sheriff’s office, Dustin E. Eaton, 28, of 6926 E. Ava Road, Boonville, was observed at about 1 a.m. Tuesday in the yard of 2052 Kotary Road on top of a female. He was restraining her and appeared to be holding near her head. Once he noticed patrols arrival, Mr. Eaton fled into a wooded area, which led to a brief standoff situation. Mr. Eaton exited the wooded area and surrendered peacefully a short time later.
Mr. Eaton was taken into custody and charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, aggravated family offense, two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, criminal obstruction of breathing and or/blood circulation, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment.
Mr. Eaton was arraigned via Lewis County CAP Court and remanded to the Lewis County jail, Lowville, in lieu of $2,500 bail.
