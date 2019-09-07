BOONVILLE — A Boonville man found with multiple stab wounds in his head and neck at Summit Street residence died Saturday morning.
State police said they found Cy M. Platt, 31, laying on the back porch wounded while investigating the incident at 4:01 a.m. at 208 Summit St. He was pronounced dead at Upstate Medical University, Syracuse.
Officers also found two other victims, an unidentified 31-year-old man stabbed in the arm and a 62-year-old man with stab wounds in his neck. Both were treated at St. Elizabeth’s hospital, Utica, and released.
Brennan J. Iseneker, 30, Sauquoit, was located in the home and taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing and charges against Mr. Iseneker are pending.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Boonville Fire Department and Boonville Ambulance assisted state police at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.