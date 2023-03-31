Boonville man wounded in stabbing; suspect held

Dreamstime/TNS

BOONVILLE — A 35-year old man has been hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times just after midnight early Friday morning. The alleged assailant has been charged by state police.

According to the police news release on the incident, Jeffrey R. Lawson, 28, was charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree possession of a weapon and was taken to the Oneida County jail until he can be arraigned.

