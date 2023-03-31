BOONVILLE — A 35-year old man has been hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times just after midnight early Friday morning. The alleged assailant has been charged by state police.
According to the police news release on the incident, Jeffrey R. Lawson, 28, was charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree possession of a weapon and was taken to the Oneida County jail until he can be arraigned.
The incident took place at a residence on Fox Court in the town of Boonville southeast of the village off Lachausse Road.
The unnamed victim was wounded in the head, back, left abdomen and left leg but his injuries were said to be non-life-threatening when he was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
Mr. Lawson was taken into custody at the scene without incident, police said.
