BOONVILLE — The village Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of mayor Eric W. McIntyre during its meeting Wednesday.
In his resignation letter, Mr. McIntyre, who took office in January for a third two-year term, cited a recent “life-changing health issue” as the reason for his resignation. He noted that although he would no longer be in office, he would “stay involved in our community.”
According to village Clerk Wendy A. Lee, the deputy mayor, Judith R. Dellerba, will be acting mayor for the time being. At next month’s meeting, the board will determine whether to appoint someone as mayor or continue with the acting mayor until the November election.
