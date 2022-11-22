Bowling families scores perfect games

LOWVILLE — Two members of local bowling families recently bowled perfect 300 games at Lewis Lanes. The Russell and Ebersol families both have three generations of bowlers.
Marc Russell of Lewis Lanes bowled a 300 game on Tuesday Community men’s League Oct. 6. His father, Jim Russell, has bowled many years, bowling in Sherrill New York as a youngster. Marc’s son Klane, after honing his skills as youth bowler at Lewis Lanes, now bowls on a men’s league.
The Brad Ebersol bowled a 300 game Oct. 20 on the Tuesday George Ingersoll Memorial League at Lewis Lanes. His father, Stacey Ebersoll, and grandfather, Warren Ebersoll, are both bowlers also.
The grandfathers of both 300-game bowlers started in the 1960s bowling with two-finger rubber balls. Through the generations Urethane balls evolved in the 1980s and 1990s which many are still used. Then in the 2000s the later generations started bowling with the reactive resin bowling balls with weight blocks.
When Jim Russell started in the 1960s and 1970s he bowled with an AMF team sponsor and Warren Ebersol bowled for Climax in the 1960s and 1970s.
Mr. Russell and his son, Klane, bowl for the Lewis Lanes pro shop team. Brad and Stacey Ebersoll bowl with the Lewis Lanes team.
“Many years of successful bowling between the families,” said a spokesperson for Lewis Lanes. “We joked that Jim Russell that he must have bowled with a wooden bowling ball back in the day.”
