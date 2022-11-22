Bowling families scores perfect games

Warren, Stacey and Brad Ebersol are all bowlers. Photo submitted

LOWVILLE — Two members of local bowling families recently bowled perfect 300 games at Lewis Lanes. The Russell and Ebersol families both have three generations of bowlers.

Marc Russell of Lewis Lanes bowled a 300 game on Tuesday Community men’s League Oct. 6. His father, Jim Russell, has bowled many years, bowling in Sherrill New York as a youngster. Marc’s son Klane, after honing his skills as youth bowler at Lewis Lanes, now bowls on a men’s league.

